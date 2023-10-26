Watch: Policeman performs CPR to revive snake poisoned by pesticides in India

The man claimed he was a 'self-taught snake rescuer'

by Trends Desk Published: Thu 26 Oct 2023, 4:21 PM

A video of a policeman from the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh performing CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) on a snake has surfaced online.

In the video shared on X (formerly Twitter), the constable, identified as Atul Sharma, is seen holding the snake. He then carefully checks if the snake is breathing before he starts giving it mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. As per the tweet, the snake lost its consciousness after pesticide-infused water was thrown at it by locals. The reptile had entered a residential pipeline, reported Indian media.

A few seconds later, Atul Sharma also sprinkles some water on the snake. Towards the end, we can see the reptile moving its body.

According to an NDTV report, Atul Sharma claimed he is a “self-taught snake rescuer".

Information on the Everything Reptilion website shows that attempting CPR to revive a snake, especially one not breathing, is unlikely to be successful.

Snakes differ from mammals in their respiratory system. Unlike mammals with lungs that can be inflated through CPR, snakes have air sacs in their gut, which rely on the snake's muscle movements to facilitate breathing. Consequently, CPR is not a viable method for reviving a snake. In cases where you need to revive a non-breathing snake, a more suitable approach involves placing the snake in a container with warm water and attempting to stimulate its muscles.

