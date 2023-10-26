Watch: Policeman performs CPR to revive snake poisoned by pesticides in India

The fearless canine took a few steps closer to the edge and then made a gravity-defying leap
A video of a policeman from the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh performing CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) on a snake has surfaced online.
In the video shared on X (formerly Twitter), the constable, identified as Atul Sharma, is seen holding the snake. He then carefully checks if the snake is breathing before he starts giving it mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. As per the tweet, the snake lost its consciousness after pesticide-infused water was thrown at it by locals. The reptile had entered a residential pipeline, reported Indian media.
A few seconds later, Atul Sharma also sprinkles some water on the snake. Towards the end, we can see the reptile moving its body.
According to an NDTV report, Atul Sharma claimed he is a “self-taught snake rescuer".
Information on the Everything Reptilion website shows that attempting CPR to revive a snake, especially one not breathing, is unlikely to be successful.
Snakes differ from mammals in their respiratory system. Unlike mammals with lungs that can be inflated through CPR, snakes have air sacs in their gut, which rely on the snake's muscle movements to facilitate breathing. Consequently, CPR is not a viable method for reviving a snake. In cases where you need to revive a non-breathing snake, a more suitable approach involves placing the snake in a container with warm water and attempting to stimulate its muscles.
ALSO READ:
The fearless canine took a few steps closer to the edge and then made a gravity-defying leap
The car makes a huge splash before it reappears on the surface
Haley went into labour unexpectedly at 31 weeks, leading to the premature birth of the babies
Mwenda accessed Law Society's portal and manipulated an account, altered details and replaced a photo with his own
The idea struck her during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic; then, she decided to buy herself a diamond engagement ring
The video posted by Vimal Sasidharan on Instagram garnered more than one million views
They were on a sightseeing tour on the narrow gauge rail line between Durango and Silverton when they 'spotted' the legendary lummox
Brianna Bodley underwent the surgery to cure Rasmussen’s encephalitis which caused daily seizures