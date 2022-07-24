Watch: Lebanese florist fights inflation, creates bouquets with cash instead of flowers

Frenchman was supposed to play against third seed Casper Ruud
A creative florist in cash-strapped Lebanon has introduced bouquets with bills of US dollars and Lebanese pounds, to help customers battle inflation.
Tamara Hariri said in an interview to Reuters that she thought flowers wouldn't work as gifting items any more due to the high prices.
She realised that instead of spending 1-1.5 million Lebanese pounds for a bouquet of flowers, people can give their loved ones bouquets of cash.
Hariri said that she realised that Lebanese people love to help each other, making this innovation a no-brainer amidst the economy's dire situation.
This money can help students, employees and others, she elaborates.
Hariri hopes that this idea will be picked up by other florists across the country, as it generates profit and is a creative gifting idea.
