Watch: Lebanese dance troupe wins over judges on America's Got Talent

Their aim is to show the world what Arab women can do, says one member

By Web Desk Published: Fri 24 Jun 2022, 10:38 PM

A Lebanese dance troupe called Mayyas (meaning the proud walk of a lioness, according to the crew) wowed the judges and the audience of America's Got Talent this week with their audition. The choreography involved complex hand gestures and body movements, all synced perfectly with one another to create eye-catching structures on stage.

The dance crew told the judges that their aim was to show the world what Arab women can do. Heidi Klum, one of the judges and a model, thanked the dancers for giving them "a glimpse of the culture".

The performance was received with a lengthy standing ovation.

