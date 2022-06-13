Watch: Norway dance crew dances to Bollywood song at wedding

The group moves to 'Kala Chashma' in the viral video

Image: https://www.thequickstyle.com/

By Web Desk Published: Mon 13 Jun 2022, 12:39 PM

A Norwegian dance troupe called 'Quick Style' put on quite the performance at a wedding. One of the dancers shared reels of the crew dancing to the Katrina Kaif number and other Bollywood songs, which went viral on Instagram.

This video was shared on the official page of the dance company, along with the caption, “When Katrina Kaif doesn't show up to your brother's wedding, u gotta do it yourself.”

The video has over 7 million views, and is gaining more everyday.

The group also uploaded a video of a performance to the hit Bollywood song 'Chura Ke Dil Mera', with the caption, "Dont worry Ed SherKhan got you."

ALSO READ: