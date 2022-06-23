Spoken word, art over a meal or a music concert: Latest art affairs around the UAE

Who said all things art slow down during summertime? Certainly not. Here’s what you can watch in the coming weeks. From acquainting yourself with NFTs to getting a chance to witness a one-of-its-kind music concert, there’ll not be a boring evening.

A symbol of carefreeness

At Lucky Fish, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, you can admire the Babolex by the ‘Warhol of NFTs’, French artist Vincent Faudemer. This creative collaboration combines art with NFTs to create an immersive art experience from the man who is widely considered to be the Metaverse’s first contemporary artist. Babolex is inspired by the French character Babar, the perfect symbol of childhood, carefreeness, and dreams. Each of the ultra-limited-edition, chrome-covered Babolex sculptures is available in two sizes (for collectors to purchase in limited quantities) at the restaurant. Furthermore, for every Babolex purchase, the artist will invest 10 per cent of the buying price in cryptocurrency, with the promise of reimbursing the collector once the investment has surpassed the amount initially paid for the purchase by the collector. Guests indulging in a meal here can sit back to witness Vincent’s incredible artistic talent first-hand whilst taking in the views of the famed Dubai Marina skyline. All days, restaurant timings.

Feel the music

In celebration of the World Music Day, X Culture, a UAE-based culture and entertainment institution, has announced its inaugural concert in Abu Dhabi, featuring the legendary Saudi singer Mohammed Abdo. This performance will be the first accessible concert in the region, where the hard-of-hearing attendees will be able to enjoy the performance through simultaneous sign language translation and some specialised vests that are equipped with vibration techniques to allow the feel of the music. Further, the audience will be able to watch the performance from anywhere in the world live in real-time on basita.live or via their mobile apps.

On June 25, 8 pm

Celebration of self-empowerment

The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) has an exciting line-up of music events and performances planned for this month. Not to be missed is the world premiere of The Main Circle 7.83 by Philip Rachid at The Black Box, The Arts Center. A dance, film, and spoken word fuse creates a ground-breaking hip-hop performance. A highly physical, mixed media b-boy performance featuring four dancers, two musicians and spoken word, the show will celebrate art, self-empowerment, resilience, family, and collaboration. Written and directed by UAE-based filmmaker and dancer Philip (aka Soultrotter), the work explores the perception of dance across Middle Eastern cultures and traditions.

On June 23-24, 9 pm

