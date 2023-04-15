Watch: Employee wins 365 days of paid leave at company party in China

It was the jackpot for a raffle draw held at the company's annual party, which had to be cancelled over the past three years because of the pandemic

Screengrab

By Web Desk Published: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 1:52 PM Last updated: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 1:57 PM

What if your company tells you that for this year, you don't have to come to work — not even a single day — but you will get your salary every month? For many, that is the dream, but for one man in China, it just came true.

An employee in Shenzhen, China, couldn't believe it when he was handed a big cheque that says he had won 365 days of paid leave, according to media reports.

In a video that has now gone viral, the man is seen holding the cheque.

Another employee of the company can be heard saying that the management will discuss with the winner "if he would prefer to encash or enjoy his paid leave", according to a report in The Straits Times.

The man, who reportedly works as a manager, often travels for work.

The incredible prize was given away in a raffle draw held at the company's annual party, which had to be cancelled over the past three years because of the pandemic. It was the first time that the firm offered such a prize.

Chinese media reported that it wasn't the first company that thought of treating its employees to a full year of leave. A sales employee at the another Shenzhen firm, who hit a similar jackpot in 2022, ended up converting a portion of it into cash and donated some to charity, the report added.

ALSO READ: