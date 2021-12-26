Watch: 6-year-old hero who saved sister from dog attack 'web-swings' with Tom Holland on latest Spider-Man film set

The Hollywood star also taught the little boy the iconic, three-point Spidey pose

Photo: Robert Walker/Instagram

By Web Desk Published: Sun 26 Dec 2021, 3:38 PM

Remember Bridger Walker? The six-year-old boy who won widespread praise - from celebrities and netizens alike - for his selfless courage last year, after he saved his little sister from a dog attack?

“If someone had to die, I thought it should be me,” the little hero had said at the time, despite sustaining serious injuries.

In the aftermath of the incident, Walker received messages from several Marvel superhero actors, including Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), and Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man).

Among the stars who reached out was Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man, and he promised the youngster a visit to the No Way Home film set. Well, recently, to the delight of fans everywhere, the little real-life hero got to do just that.

Walker was brought to the sets of Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home, where he spent time with Tom Holland and the crew. With co-star Zendaya and Tom's brother Harry Holland on hand, the cast and crew of the blockbuster film went out of their way to show the delighted little boy a great time.

One of the things the Spider-Man actor did was to take his young sidekick on a live aerial swing.

He also taught the little boy the iconic, three-point Spidey pose.

“Bend this leg, really bend it,” Holland is heard in the video, instructing Walker. “I can’t tell you guys apart… the Spider-Men,” Zendaya calls out to the duo.

The boy, who had been recuperating in the hospital with 90-stitch injuries, had been "the most starstruck” when contacted by Tom Holland, his father told People magazine.

He added: “The entire cast/crew made our kids feel like stars…Individuals who heard about a little boy’s injury, who wanted to make it right. People who were willing to stop a very busy day of shooting to make my little boy smile, and give him a chance to ‘web-swing’ with his hero...

“His emotional recovery was really a worldwide effort and that was so special to us.” Bridger's father said.

