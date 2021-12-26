Former Liverpool player ordered to pay $30,000 reward for return of lost dog

The ex-Premier League striker had not paid the promised money to the person who found his beloved pet Pomeranian Lucci

By Web Desk Published: Sun 26 Dec 2021, 3:09 PM

A US court has ordered former Premier League footballer Daniel Sturridge to pay $30,000 as promised to the person who found and returned his pet dog.

The former Liverpool striker's beloved Pomeranian Lucci was found and safely returned by Los Angeles-based amateur rapper, Foster Washington, who received no payment. Judge Curtis Kin, of the Superior Court of Los Angeles County, has ordered that the footballer pay Washington the sum in damages, as well as costs of $85.

"We will pay anything for the dog," a distraught Sturridge had said on social media after Lucci was stolen from his LA home in 2019 during a break-in. "Whoever brings my dog back, 20 grand, 30 grand, whatever."

He also posted videos of the damage caused to his home and CCTV images of three hooded suspects. Additionally, Sturridge tagged his dog's Instagram account for reference.

Washington soon tweeted pictures of Lucci, which led to its reunion with Sturridge two days later. Although Daniel immediately thanked all the people who had "raised awareness", he did not pay Foster the reward money.

The rapper told PA News that he felt "let down" by the footballer's negligence. BBC reports: "Court documents obtained by the PA News agency show that judgement was given against Mr Sturridge by default, meaning he did not respond to the complaint [over a year]."

"Hopefully he pays up and doesn't try to appeal it," Washington said.

"I'm excited about it, I've been fighting this case for over a year, I can't believe it's over. When we found the dog I thought my life was going to be better."