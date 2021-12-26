US: Caller pranks Bidens with vulgar slogan during annual 'Santa Tracker' tradition

The US president and First Lady were taking calls live on air when a parent said the rude phrase

Published: Sun 26 Dec 2021

A vulgar anti-Biden slogan made for an awkward moment on Friday during President Joe Biden's phone calls with children tracking Santa's flight when a parent said, "Let's Go Brandon."

The First Lady, Jill Biden, was also a part of the call, which was broadcast live from the South Court Auditorium of the White House. The annual presidential tradition 'tracks' the journey of Santa's sleigh via the North American Aerospace Defence Command for millions of children in the country.

Joe and Jill Biden took calls from the NORAD Tracks Santa program and a dad ended the call by saying, "Merry Christmas, and let's go Brandon."



The caller said, "Let's go Brandon, I agree," to which Biden replied, "I agree."

The caller had at first identified himself as Jared, a father of four. His kids Griffin, Hunter, Piper, and Penelope each conveyed their season's greetings to the couple. Towards the end of the call, Jared can be heard wishing the Bidens a Merry Christmas, quickly followed by the phrase "Let's go, Brandon", to which the President said, "I agree."

The phrase "Let's go, Brandon" is a veiled anti-Biden epithet, that quickly caught on among conservatives on the internet, after an NBC reporter, Kelli Stavast, converted a profane crowd chant against the President into "Let's go, Brandon" during an interview with a NASCAR driver.

The taunt comes in the wake of an increasing wave of disapproval at Biden's rule, primarily aimed at his handling of the coronavirus situation in the United States.