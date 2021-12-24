Holiday gifts worth $3,000 taken from woman's luggage, replaced with dog food

The 57-year-old was discovered in the water by a fisherman in a canoe who brought him to shore
A woman who returned from a flight to Europe with more than $3,000 worth of gifts in her luggage found the contents gone - and replaced with dog food.
Gina Sheldon, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, also found an old T-shirt and a shaving cream bottle in her bag, WMUR-TV reported Friday.
“There was a leather jacket I had purchased for my 16-year-old,” Sheldon said. I had bought these really cute leather wristlet band purses that I had bought to give to various family and friends.”
Sheldon said she spent 11 days in Italy and stopped in Paris for a few days for business on her way home recently.
“When it goes through the scan and it continued on its journey, it looks like a real luggage product,” she said about the objects that ended up in her bag.
Sheldon booked her flight through Delta Air Lines, but it was operated by Air France.
“We apologise for this customer’s experience following Air France flight 334,” Delta told the station in a statement. “We have affirmatively connected with our partners at Air France and the customer to find a resolution.”
The one-year-old was crying while undergoing a procedure under local anaesthesia
Some netizens were critical of the fact that the famous chef was dressed in an expensive suit unlike his mother who was plainly dressed
Ruby McLellan and her siblings had initially saved up $2,000 each, by performing various tasks in and around their house
The e-levy, which would include taxes on mobile money payments, has been fiercely opposed by the opposition.
Neighbours created a makeshift safety net to catch the teens who slid down a pipe after escaping from the window
The couple will tie the knot this month in an intimate ceremony
About 600 people had attended the superspreader event celebrating the singer's recent album re-release
