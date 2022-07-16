Most popular emojis in UAE revealed

Meta shares some of the most used emojis across its platforms

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 16 Jul 2022, 12:01 PM

As World Emoji Day (July 17) draws closer, Meta released the most popular emojis used by UAE residents.

The tech company shared how residents are using emojis across Facebook, Instagram and other platforms.

The top five activity emojis used in Instagram bios of UAE residents are:

Soccer ball

Man lifting weights

Cricket bat and ball

Swimming

Meditation

Recently, new emojis were launched, of which many have shot up in popularity.

Among the most popular newly released emojis (version 14.0) on Facebook used by people living in UAE, and their meanings are:

Face holding back tears: A yellow face with tears welling up at the bottom of its two large eyes. May be used to express a range of emotions including sadness, anger, embarrassment, admiration, and gratitude.

Face with peeking eye: A yellow face with its hands over its eyes and raised eyebrows. One wide eye is peeking through the fingers. Can be used to express the duality of wanting to look away from something because it's frightening, disgusting, or embarrassing, but not being able to.

Two hands forming a heart shape: Used to express love and support.

Hand with index finger and thumb crossed: A hand with the index finger and thumb crossed and the rest of the fingers making a fist. Can be used in various contexts to represent the fingers snapping, love, or money.

A yellow face with its right hand saluting: Used as a sign of respect.

Whereas, the top five food and drink emojis used in Facebook posts and comments in the UAE are:

Birthday cake with candles

Champagne bottle

Two glasses of champagne

Two mugs of beer

A slice of cake

