Most popular emojis in UAE revealed

As World Emoji Day (July 17) draws closer, Meta released the most popular emojis used by UAE residents.
The tech company shared how residents are using emojis across Facebook, Instagram and other platforms.
The top five activity emojis used in Instagram bios of UAE residents are:
Recently, new emojis were launched, of which many have shot up in popularity.
Among the most popular newly released emojis (version 14.0) on Facebook used by people living in UAE, and their meanings are:
Whereas, the top five food and drink emojis used in Facebook posts and comments in the UAE are:
