Look: World's shortest man, weighing 6kg, sets new Guinness record in Dubai

World's shortest man, weighing 6kg, sets new Guinness record in Dubai

Afshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh from Iran is aged 21 and measures at a height of 65.24 cm

Photo by Neeraj

Published: Thu 15 Dec 2022

Afshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh broke the record for being the world's shortest man (as verified by the Guinness World Records (GWR) ) with a height of 65.24 centimetres with a weight of just 6kg.

GWR officials awarded the certificate to Afshin during an event held at the Radisson Blu hotel in Media City. “It makes me very happy and privileged to hold this esteemed honour. It is magical. The next morning you wake up, and you are famous all over,” said Afshin.

Supplied photo

The previous shortest man was Edward Nino Hernandez from Bogota in Columbia, who measured 72.1 cm tall, which was verified on 29 February 2020.

Born in a remote village in Bukan County, in the West Azerbaijan province of Iran, Afshin had a difficult life. His parents learned about the condition of Afshin when he was just two years old. “His weight was just 700gm at the time of birth, and his growth was slow, which disturbed us,” said Khatoon, Afshin’s mother.

Supplied photo

When the parents learned about the condition, they were disheartened, “But we were thankful for the all mighty for blessing them with a son,” said Khatoon, who had to abort two fetuses due to complications.

“The doctors told us that this is a genetic condition. We must go for Afshin’s check-up regularly and monitor his routine every minute,” said the mother.

Supplied photo

Khatoon works at fruit farms, and her husband Esmaeil is a construction worker in their hometown. “We must manage our work timings to take care of our child. When my wife is at work, I am with him. Sometimes she has to carry him on her back when I am not available,” said Esmaeil.

As the shortest man had to be monitored every minute, he could not attend school and struggled with education. “The relatives and we gave Afshin special classes, and he speaks Kurdish and Persian,” said Khatoon.

Afshin is very popular in his hometown. “Where ever I go, people have appreciated me, and I have made many friends around my neighbourhood and wherever I travel,” said Afshin.

Supplied photo

Afshin loves getting attention from people. “Many people have even made me famous on social media by posting selfies with me and tagging me,” said the record holder, whose friend recently gifted him a phone. “Phones are heavy to use for a long time, but I still manage, which allows me greater connectivity."

Through the internet, Afshin tries to learn and gain knowledge in his free time. “I know the tallest man in the world. I might fit in his palm,” Afshin jokingly said.

Global recognition might help him achieve his dreams of easing his parents' life. “They have made a lot of sacrifices for me. I want to keep them happy and give them a better life,” concluded Afshin.

The football fan could not stop talking about the Fifa World Cup 2022 being held in Qatar. Despite being a die-hard fan of Messi, he believes that France will win. "My favourite players are Ronaldo, Ali Dai, Messi. The way France is playing, it is becoming evident that they will lift the cup," he says.

