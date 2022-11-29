Aster breaks Guinness World Records title for screening 12,714 people in 24 hours

They have asked the public to avoid taking pictures of the site
A Dubai healthcare provider was awarded a Guinness World Records title for breaking the record for the most pre-diabetes/diabetes screening forms completed in 24 hours.
Aster DM Healthcare organised the largest free diabetes screening camp for low-income workers on occasion of World Diabetes Day, the Guinness World Records title was awarded for breaking the record for the most pre-diabetes/diabetes screening forms completed in 24 hours.
The certificate was presented by an Official Adjudicator from Guinness World Records to Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare at a special event.
The 24-hour diabetes screening camp was inaugurated on November 19, in the presence of senior officials from the UAE Ministry of Labour, Dubai Police, Dubai Health Authority, and Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, along withJames Mathew, Independent Director, Aster DM Healthcare, Dr. Sherbaz Bichu, Group CEO at Aster Hospitals & Clinics, UAE, and Dr. Shanila Laiju, Group CEO at Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centre.
The initiative saw active participation from residents of the labour camp in Dubai's DIP area and successfully screened 12,714 people in 24 hours. In addition to providing free diabetes screening, workers were also educated to identify the early symptoms of diabetes and get checked on time.
For those detected with the disease, guidance was provided on the next steps of medical care and how to best manage and live with diabetes.
"We are happy that we could do this among low-income blue-collar workers, who don’t have ready access to testing and treatment. Aster will provide follow-up testing and medical aid to people who were detected to be diabetic in the camp," said Dr. Moopen.
The first Relay for Life was organised in the USA back in 1985 by colorectal surgeon Dr. Gordy Klatt, who raised $27,000 for his local cancer charity
In a statement, Sheikh Mohamed outlines the country's respect for those who gave up their lives defending the nation, vowing their values will never be forgotten
Police honour him and commend his bravery, stressing that these acts spread the spirit of love and cooperation among members of society
The landing phase is the most challenging — but once, the Rashid Rover reaches the Moon's harsh and unpredictable surface, the mechanical arms unfold
Coffee shops, restaurants, children's play areas; and stores selling honey, local products and souvenirs will come up around the project
The year’s last holiday is from Thursday, December 1, to Sunday, December 3
The mission will take off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida