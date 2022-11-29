Aster breaks Guinness World Records title for screening 12,714 people in 24 hours

The healthcare provider organised the largest free diabetes screening camp for low-income workers on World Diabetes Day

A Dubai healthcare provider was awarded a Guinness World Records title for breaking the record for the most pre-diabetes/diabetes screening forms completed in 24 hours.

Aster DM Healthcare organised the largest free diabetes screening camp for low-income workers on occasion of World Diabetes Day, the Guinness World Records title was awarded for breaking the record for the most pre-diabetes/diabetes screening forms completed in 24 hours.

The certificate was presented by an Official Adjudicator from Guinness World Records to Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare at a special event.

The 24-hour diabetes screening camp was inaugurated on November 19, in the presence of senior officials from the UAE Ministry of Labour, Dubai Police, Dubai Health Authority, and Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, along withJames Mathew, Independent Director, Aster DM Healthcare, Dr. Sherbaz Bichu, Group CEO at Aster Hospitals & Clinics, UAE, and Dr. Shanila Laiju, Group CEO at Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centre.

The initiative saw active participation from residents of the labour camp in Dubai's DIP area and successfully screened 12,714 people in 24 hours. In addition to providing free diabetes screening, workers were also educated to identify the early symptoms of diabetes and get checked on time.

For those detected with the disease, guidance was provided on the next steps of medical care and how to best manage and live with diabetes.

"We are happy that we could do this among low-income blue-collar workers, who don’t have ready access to testing and treatment. Aster will provide follow-up testing and medical aid to people who were detected to be diabetic in the camp," said Dr. Moopen.