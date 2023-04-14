Look: Cristiano Ronaldo in Dubai's Karama food street? AI artist imagines celebrities as volunteers serving Iftar

Barack Obama, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates were also 'spotted' at Expo City Dubai in the expat's make-believe world powered by art and technology

By Web Desk Published: Fri 14 Apr 2023, 5:30 PM Last updated: Fri 14 Apr 2023, 5:34 PM

From football star Cristiano Ronaldo whipping up a meal on a street to Will Smith cutting spices and Pope Francis checking out a tray of fried snacks — UAE-based digital artist Jyo John Mulloor makes Dubai residents wish images can come to life.

Mulloor on Thursday released a new set of striking AI-generated images showing famous personalities rubbing shoulders with ordinary residents — right on a street close to their hearts, Karama.

"These amazing individuals were cooking and serving food to the less fortunate during the holy month of Ramadan," he wrote in a caption for the hyperrealistic pictures he created using artificial intelligence.

In Mulloor's make-believe "Ramadan food street", both Ronaldo and David Beckham are seen wearing aprons while preparing and serving food:

Pope Francis appears to be stopping by for a snack, while Will Smith is chopping spices and Bruce Willis is looking for something to eat:

Tom Cruise and Keanu Reeves fit the setting perfectly — as if the images were lifted from Mission Impossible and John Wick, respectively.

In his latest series, posted on Friday, Muroor added more personalities and placed them in the setting of a "Ramadan celebration at Dubai Expo City".

Barack Obama, Lionel Messi, and Donald Trump were all seen holding lanterns:

Elon Musk, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Mark Zuckerberg also joined the party:

Using AI to put some of the world's most famous personalities in 'unusual scenarios' has become a trend — and the outputs have never failed to impress Netizens.

Remember the collection of superheroes breaking their fast — where Spider-Man is seen wearing a thobe and Iron Man in a kurta?

What about the Game of Thrones characters imagined in bejewelled Indian outfits, which Muroor had also created?

All these images — which had gone viral — show how good AI is at helping artists create imaginary scenarios featuring 'real people'. While impressive, this technology has sparked some controversy, especially when one artist used it to 'imagine Trump arrested', with many falling for the fake photos.

ALSO READ: