UAE-based digital artist reimagines Game Of Thrones stars in Indian outfits, photos go viral

Jyo captions the post, 'If George RR Martin hired an Indian costume designer for Game of Thrones'

By Web Desk Published: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 10:51 AM Last updated: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 11:24 AM

Cult fantasy TV show Game Of Thrones will forever remain a fan favourite, thanks to its world-class visual effects, computer-generated imagery and cinematography. Another key highlight of the show was the extraordinary costumes worn by its characters.

While the original attires were impressive for sure, a UAE-based digital artist recently reimagined the cast in traditional Indian outfits — and the results have not only left fans speechless, they've gone viral.

The album by AI enthusiast Jyo John Mulloor comprises pictures featuring popular characters Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) wearing authentic Indian outfits and accessories.

Mulloor often shares AI-generated avatars of prominent personalities from the past and present and, like the others, his most recent creation has gone down a storm, pulling in over 22,000 likes on Instagram.

Daenerys Targaryen looks surreal in a blue and orange fit, as well as floral jewellery.

Jon Snow is shown in golden royal garb, brooding with a crown on his head.

Arya Stark gives off empress vibes in an Anarkali suit.

Sansa Stark, too, looks gorgeous in a copper-orange suit.

The album — created using Midjourney Ai and PhotoShop — also features Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen), Varys (Conleth Hill), Eddard 'Ned' Stark (Sean Bean), and Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright).

Jyo captioned the post, “If George RR Martin hired an Indian costume designer for Game of Thrones.”

Fans are loving every bit of it. “Tyrion, Danny and John kill it the most,” commented a user, reacting to the post. Another wrote: “Somehow Indian attire gives grandness.”

The last episode of the eighth season of Game Of Thrones was aired on HBO on May 19 in 2019. A prequel of the show - House of the Dragon – premiered last year and is now all set for season two.

The series that aired on HBO for eight years, from 2011-2019, has been adapted from George RR Martin’s fantasy novel A Song Of Ice And Fire, and created by David Benioff-DB Weiss.

