Kautilya Katariya was a guest at the World Government Summit
Offbeat1 week ago
Police in India were seeking to arrest members of a gang who dismantled a 60-feet-long iron bridge and likely sold it off in parts as scrap metal, officials said on Sunday.
The robbers, posing as government officials attached with the irrigation department in the eastern state of Bihar, used gas cutters and earthmoving machinery to break down an abandoned bridge in Amiyawar village, about 150 kilometres (93 miles) south from Patna, the state capital.
Selling metal scrap can be a lucrative business in India, where cases of theft of metal parts from public property to sell in large, unorganised scrapyards for quick cash are common.
A police officer said Amiyawar residents assumed that the government officials had decided to dismantle the old bridge, built over a water canal some three decades ago, as it was not in use. Villagers had previously submitted an application to the irrigation department to dismantle the bridge, one resident said.
ALSO READ:
“People came with heavy machinery, gas cutters and worked for two days during the day time to dismantle the bridge,” said Gandhi Chaudhary, 29, a villager. Locals asked those working about their identity and were told they had been hired by the irrigation department to dismantle the bridge.
Earlier in the week the scrap metal was loaded into a vehicle and the site was vacated.
“We have identified some members of the gang and some are yet to be tracked down. They destroyed public property and stole a bridge.” said Subash Kumar, a police official probing the case.
Kautilya Katariya was a guest at the World Government Summit
Offbeat1 week ago
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gives up the plan to sell the $200-million plane
Offbeat1 week ago
International online commentators compared the video to the movie 'Top Gun' or the South Korean K-pop hit 'Gangnam Style'
Offbeat2 weeks ago
Jayshree M Sundar’s book 'Don't Forget 2004: Advertising Secrets of an Impossible Election Victory' captures the defining moment, where the challenger Congress scripted an unexpected victory against the rival BJP, even though the tide has changed in the ruling party's favour since then
Offbeat2 weeks ago
The Business Class is strategic in its positioning, and it invites its stakeholders to witness a parade from dress circle seats: that drill that takes place onboard after they get seated
Offbeat2 weeks ago
The couple had an argument after the husband asked for divorce
Offbeat2 weeks ago
Born into a family of aviators, Mack Rutherford has flown hundreds of hours with his dad
Offbeat2 weeks ago
Two-minute video shows the McDonald’s employee running 10km to his home every midnight
Offbeat2 weeks ago