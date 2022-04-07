India: Thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to escape after looting temple

International online commentators compared the video to the movie 'Top Gun' or the South Korean K-pop hit 'Gangnam Style'
Offbeat1 week ago
A thief got stuck in a wall hole while escaping with nine grams of silver he stole from the Jami Ellama temple in Srikakulam district, said a police official on Wednesday.
A robbery case has been registered against the accused under Kanchili police station limits in the Srikakulam district.
"A thief identified as Papa Rao stole nine grams of silver from the Jami Ellama temple in Srikakulam district. He made a hole in the wall of the temple premises and entered inside the temple. He got stuck into the hole while going back. The thief was caught red-handed and has been taken into custody," said Senior Inspector Chiranjeevi, Kanchili Police Station.
Yellama, the temple owner, said that the thief was seen throwing an idol's nose ring and other silver ornaments out of the hole.
"These types of incidents never happened before. The thief entered through a hole. He came inside but couldn't go out," the temple owner said.
