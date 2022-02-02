Embarrassed burglar leaves $200, flees home with his rifle

Man’s arm got cut off near the shoulder in a workplace accident.
Offbeat1 week ago
The owners of a New Mexico home were doubly surprised over the weekend to find a burglar in their house with an AR-15, and then to have him apologise, give them money and leave embarrassed.
The man had slept, bathed, dined and had some beer at the home on the outskirts of Santa Fe before the owners returned and discovered him, according to a Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office police report cited by the Albuquerque Journal.
ALSO READ:
He had an AR-15 scoped rifle but didn’t threaten them, or take any of their jewellery or other belongings.
Instead, he gave the homeowners $200 as “reimbursement for the window he broke,” the report said.
The suspect — about 6-feet tall and in his late 20s — also shared a bit of his story, telling the owners he was running from someone and that his family had been killed in east Texas, according to the report. He said his car had broken down outside Santa Fe.
The homeowners told authorities the man was “extremely embarrassed and apologetic about the situation”, the report states.
The suspect left the home with his duffel bag and gun, walking down a ditch. His alleged larcenies totalled $15, the report said.
Sheriff’s deputies came to the home and searched the ditch but didn’t find anyone.
Man’s arm got cut off near the shoulder in a workplace accident.
Offbeat1 week ago
She has been criminally charged and ordered not to contact the victim
Offbeat1 week ago
Politicians threw punches at each other after a dispute among members of the new leader's party
Offbeat1 week ago
The 35-year-old is currently serving a life sentence for his crime and took Karachi's higher secondary exam last year
Offbeat1 week ago
They were first spotted by lucky tourist guides on a safari drive
Offbeat1 week ago
They also recorded the incident on mobile phone to upload it on social media and become famous.
Offbeat1 week ago
British-Belgian pilot is one stop short of completing her round-the-world journey
Offbeat1 week ago
Authorities in Xianyang suddenly ordered lockdown, leaving the woman unable to return home from her date
Offbeat1 week ago