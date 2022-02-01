UAE: Woman under house arrest for assaulting, insulting cops

Her fine was reduced from Dh10,000 to Dh5,000.

File

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 1 Feb 2022, 9:56 AM

A 32-year-old Gulf national has been kept under house arrest by the Fujairah Appeal Court for six months for assaulting two women police officers on duty.

She has also been fined Dh5,000.

According to case details, the Public Prosecution had referred the accused to the Fujairah Court that had convicted her of beating two police women as they performed their duties. She had also insulted and dishonoured them.

The Fujairah Criminal Court issued a verdict stating: 'Putting the accused under electronic police monitoring system - to stay home for one year and monitor her movement via an electronic bracelet.

The court had also fined her Dh10,000.

The Fujairah Appeal Court reduced the under house arrest sentence to a period of six months and a fine of Dh5,000.

“She has been convicted on charges of assaulting security personnel by beating them, resisting them with violence and force, and insulting them," the court said.