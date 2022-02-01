UAE: Woman under house arrest for assaulting, insulting cops

The robbery was caught on surveillance camera
Crime1 week ago
A 32-year-old Gulf national has been kept under house arrest by the Fujairah Appeal Court for six months for assaulting two women police officers on duty.
She has also been fined Dh5,000.
According to case details, the Public Prosecution had referred the accused to the Fujairah Court that had convicted her of beating two police women as they performed their duties. She had also insulted and dishonoured them.
The Fujairah Criminal Court issued a verdict stating: 'Putting the accused under electronic police monitoring system - to stay home for one year and monitor her movement via an electronic bracelet.
The court had also fined her Dh10,000.
The Fujairah Appeal Court reduced the under house arrest sentence to a period of six months and a fine of Dh5,000.
ALSO READ:
“She has been convicted on charges of assaulting security personnel by beating them, resisting them with violence and force, and insulting them," the court said.
The robbery was caught on surveillance camera
Crime1 week ago
Studying insect populations and larval stages enables the police to estimate the postmortem index
Crime1 week ago
Court ordered the authorities to deport the guilty after her prison term
Crime1 week ago
Investigations showed that he suffers from severe mental disorders
Crime1 week ago
The gang members first sent $1.5 million in exchange for Dh1 million
Crime1 week ago
Legal advisor was handed a pink slip barely a fortnight after she was promoted.
Crime1 week ago
Utilities were disconnected without any warning, according to some of the distressed tenants
Crime1 week ago
The victim had just bought an alcoholic beverage from the accused before being attacked.
Crime1 week ago