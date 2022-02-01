Dubai: Two jailed for detaining, assaulting job seekers

UAE Public Prosecution warns of action against those who refuse to give samples for evidence collection
The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced two gang members to three months imprisonment followed by deportation.
The Court found the accused guilty of luring job seekers through fake Social Media advertisements and forcing them to sign work agreements.
According to the police investigation, in October 2021, an Asian expat filed a report stating that he and several others had been detained, assaulted and threatened by a gang of another Asian nationality.
His colleague found a job posting on Social Media, they then set an appointment for the interview after contacting the advertiser.
He and his colleague went to the specified location, where he found three other people waiting for the interview. Soon someone came to tell them that he was the manager responsible for hiring and distributed a work agreement to those present.
After a few minutes, ten people appeared from inside the company, closed the doors, and threatened to kill and bury everyone in the desert.
They beat up the job seekers then forced all those present to sign the agreement.
He managed to escape to inform the police.
A team of CID officers arrived at the location and found several people detained inside an apartment in the Silicon Oasis in Dubai.
Upon raiding, two gang members were arrested, and the detainees were released. They told police officers that they were beaten and detained for six hours.
