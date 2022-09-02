Dubai: Why are brands posting one-word tweets? New viral Twitter trend baffles the Internet

Brands seem to be confining themselves to a single word or phrases

by Meher Dhanjal Published: Fri 2 Sep 2022, 1:34 PM Last updated: Fri 2 Sep 2022, 2:49 PM

A bizarre new trend seems to have taken over Twitter, leaving the internet in splits.

Taking the word limit a bit too seriously perhaps, corporate brands across the globe have been posting single-word tweets on the microblogging platform since yesterday.

It seems to have begun with Amtrak posting a tweet saying "trains".

The tweet quickly picked up pace and went viral shortly after. With more than 19,000 retweets, it didn't take too long for other brands and celebrities to jump on the bandwagon.

Big brands like NBC Entertainment and Hyundai tweeted words crucial to their brands: shows, cars etc.

The world's biggest coffee chain, Starbucks, tweeted the word "coffee". It also went a step further by interacting with most replies with single words. One user tweeted "venti iced chai latte", the brand replied with the word "best".

CNN broke trend slightly, opting for a phrase — "breaking news" — instead of word, but even that is catching on.

Of course, high-profile individuals were not to be left behind. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar tweeted the word "cricket". Meanwhile, Joe Biden, the President of the United States, also jumped in on the trend with the single word "democracy".

The UAE may be across the globe from where the trend originated; however, local brands and even authorities have all put their game faces on.

It started with Dubai's own Emirates airline tweeting "flights". In a hilarious interaction, a user responded with the word "fog", to which the airline replied "cleared", in a reference to the monster fog that enveloped Dubai and other parts of the country earlier this morning.

Dubai Police also joined in on the fun by posting "safety & security" as a part of the new internet rage.

One of Dubai's most popular hotels, Atlantis has also tweeted "experiences" and hopped in on the fad.

