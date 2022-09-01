Watch: She said yes! Hong Kong's Kinchit Shah proposes to girlfriend after Asia Cup clash with India

Video going viral showed him getting on one knee and popping the question

Kinchit Shah proposes to girlfriend. Photo: Screenshot

By Web Desk Published: Thu 1 Sep 2022, 3:52 PM Last updated: Thu 1 Sep 2022, 4:24 PM

Hong Kong lost their match against India by 40 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, but their vice-captain Kinchit Shah closed the day on a winning note.

After playing an impressive 30-run knock, the Mumbai-born batter focused on another important matter - proposing to his girlfriend. A video shared by Asian Cricket Council on Twitter is going viral showing Kinchit getting on one knee and popping the question.

His planning and hard work didn't go to waste as his girlfriend accepted his proposal, and he put a ring on her finger. His Hong Kong teammates were also seen cheering for the couple.

The Asian Cricket Council wrote, "She said YES! A heartwarming moment where Hong Kong's @shah_kinchit95 proposed to his SO after playing a big match against India. A huge congratulations to the happy couple. We wish you all the joy and happiness in your new life together."

Watch the cricketer get down on his knee to propose:

