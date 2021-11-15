Age no barrier: 104-year-old Indian woman scores 89% in exam

Kerala's Education Minister tweeted an image of the centenarian and hailed her efforts

Photo: Twitter

By Web Desk Published: Mon 15 Nov 2021, 11:55 AM Last updated: Mon 15 Nov 2021, 11:56 AM

A 104-year-old woman from Kerala's Kottayam has scored 89 out of 100 in the state literacy exam.

Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty took to social media to hail her achievement. He tweeted Kuttiyamma's picture and wrote, "Age is no barrier to enter the world of knowledge. With utmost respect and love, I wish Kuttiyamma and all other new learners the best."

The state of Kerala in India is known for its high literacy rate, including a higher female literacy rate.

The state government funds the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority, which strives to promote literacy, continued education, and lifelong learning for all citizens.

ALSO READ:

Who is 104-year-old Kuttiyamma?

According to a report published by Onmanorama, Kuttiyamma is a 104-year-old woman from Kerala's Kottayam district. In the Kerala State Literacy Mission's test, she scored 89 out of 100 marks (or 89%). The Saksharatha (literacy) exam was held in the Ayarkunnam panchayat of the district.

Notably, Kuttiyamma has never attended a school. She is able to read but cannot write. Kuttiyama was taught how to write by the Saksharatha Prerak Rehna.

Classes were conducted at her home, in the mornings and evenings. After clearing the exam, Kuttiyamma has become eligible to write the class 4 exam.