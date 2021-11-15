Age no barrier: 104-year-old Indian woman scores 89% in exam

The Kerala native was shocked when he opened his Amazon order
Offbeat1 week ago
A 104-year-old woman from Kerala's Kottayam has scored 89 out of 100 in the state literacy exam.
Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty took to social media to hail her achievement. He tweeted Kuttiyamma's picture and wrote, "Age is no barrier to enter the world of knowledge. With utmost respect and love, I wish Kuttiyamma and all other new learners the best."
The state of Kerala in India is known for its high literacy rate, including a higher female literacy rate.
The state government funds the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority, which strives to promote literacy, continued education, and lifelong learning for all citizens.
ALSO READ:
Who is 104-year-old Kuttiyamma?
According to a report published by Onmanorama, Kuttiyamma is a 104-year-old woman from Kerala's Kottayam district. In the Kerala State Literacy Mission's test, she scored 89 out of 100 marks (or 89%). The Saksharatha (literacy) exam was held in the Ayarkunnam panchayat of the district.
Notably, Kuttiyamma has never attended a school. She is able to read but cannot write. Kuttiyama was taught how to write by the Saksharatha Prerak Rehna.
Classes were conducted at her home, in the mornings and evenings. After clearing the exam, Kuttiyamma has become eligible to write the class 4 exam.
The Kerala native was shocked when he opened his Amazon order
Offbeat1 week ago
Employees were reviewing footage as usual when they received a surprise visitor
Offbeat1 week ago
The spud, named Doug, weighed a remarkable 7.8kg - equal to a couple of sacks of regular potatoes or one small dog
Offbeat1 week ago
More than 5,000 people were expected to visit the garden
Offbeat1 week ago
The 78-year-old was caught with his eyes closed while listening to the opening speeches at COP26
Offbeat1 week ago
Patient checked into the hospital and left without treatment after waiting for several hours
Offbeat1 week ago
Trial results show that deploying mosquitoes with Wolbachia reduced dengue cases by as much as 77%
Offbeat2 weeks ago
A number of abbreviations and slang terms that have become ubiquitous on social media added to Merriam-Webster dictionary.
Offbeat2 weeks ago