From Georgina Rodriguez to Chrissy Teigen: 8 celebrities who have had a stillbirth

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner revealed to the world the death of their newborn boy

Published: Wed 20 Apr 2022

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday revealed to the world the devastating news that he and his partner Georgina Rodríguez, who was pregnant with twins, had lost one of their newborns, a boy.

The couple described the grief as the “greatest pain”.

The following eight celebrities tragically delivered stillbirth children and publicly opened up about the experience.

Chrissy Teigen: In October 2020, the American model and author was induced to deliver a stillborn baby boy at 20 weeks after persistent bleeding and partial placenta abruption. In an essay, the wife of John Legend said that due to heavy bleeding, fluid around the baby had become very low and he “would have never survived in my belly.”

Lily Allen: In 2010, the British pop singer delivered a stillborn son six months into her pregnancy after contracting a viral infection which led to septicaemia. Allen said she was diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after the tragedy.

Kelly Brook: In 2011, the British model suffered a devastating loss after going into labour at six months pregnant. She woke up one morning bleeding in bed and an hour later, her water broke and her baby girl was delivered stillborn.

Wendy Williams: The American talk show host had two heartbreaking stillbirths, both when she was 5 months along. She eventually gave birth to her only son Kevin in 2000. “We went through that not once but twice, me and my husband. So our Kevin is a hard-won child,” she said.

Linda Evangelista: The supermodel delivered a stillborn baby 6 months into her pregnancy in 1999. She gave birth in 2006 to a son fathered by French billionaire, Francois-Henri Pinault.

Jennifer Syme: The late actress lost her baby 8 months into her pregnancy in 1999. The father was actor Keanu Reeves. Reeves did not go on to have any children.

Annie Lennox: The singer’s son Daniel was born stillborn in 1988. She said the experience changed her perspective on life. “It made me realize that the human condition is immensely fragile and strong at the same time.” She has two daughters from her former husband, Israeli filmmaker, Uri Fruchtmann.

Georgina Rodriguez: The partner of Cristiano Ronaldo gave birth to a boy and a girl on April 18, 2022, but tragically the boy died during childbirth. Taking to social media, the superstar wrote: “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

