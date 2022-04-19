Twin pregnancy is twice the risk, UAE doctors say

Planning can help avoid complications, expert advises

by Rasha Abu Baker Published: Tue 19 Apr 2022, 11:11 PM

On Monday, Cristiano Ronaldo revealed to the world the devastating news that he and his partner Georgina Rodríguez, who was pregnant with twins, had lost one of their newborns, a boy.

The couple described the grief as the “greatest pain”, adding: ‘Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

While the reasons why the baby failed to survive have not been revealed, but given the fact that it was a twin pregnancy, the risk factors were higher and there could have been a number of reasons behind the tragedy.

Twin pregnancy, or a higher order multiple gestation brings its own set of risks, Experts in the UAE told Khaleej Times what could go wrong, and why, and if there was a way to avoid complications and even stillbirth.

Dr Shamsa Al Awar, consultant obstetrics and gynaecology, chair of ObGyn Department at College of Medicine and Health Sciences at UAE University, said one reason why a twin pregnancy is considered high risk is because the biological norm for the human species is a single pregnancy and two or more growing embryos can cause significant stress on the body. “Every species is different when it comes to the number of embryos it is able to grow safely, and with humans, the default is a singleton pregnancy — any more than that is considered exceptional,” she said.

“Twins carry an increased risk of prematurity. The pressure on the uterus increases, as well as other issues that could occur if the foetuses are sharing the same placenta as in the case of some identical twins, which carries an even bigger risk,” she said, adding that is why a twin pregnancy is considered full term at 37 weeks, while a singleton is 40 weeks.

Dr Al Awar added that in twin pregnancies, the mother is also more prone to infections such as urinary tract infections (UTI) and chorioamnionitis (infection of the placenta and the amniotic fluid), which may also increase the risk of stillbirth.

“Stillbirth increases in multiple gestation,” Dr Al Awar stated. “The risk in twins is 3-6 times compared to a singleton, and in triplets its 10 times more.”

“Some of the reasons for stillbirth include preexisting maternal diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and pre-eclampsia; umbilical cord problems, intrauterine infections, birth defect from congenital abnormalities (like heart defects and defects in the abdominal wall),” she explained.

Al Awar said that planning can help avoid complications in any type of pregnancy.

“The best way to avoid complications is to plan your pregnancy. Start with preconception health counselling before you become pregnant. See a doctor and check what you can make better so that you minimise risks and maximise chances of a healthy pregnancy.

She continued: “Take folic acid at least three months before you plan to get pregnant. If you are obese, lose weight. Improve your lifestyle —if you are a smoker, for example, quit smoking, and ensure you have good nutrition and good sleep. You should prepare for the best journey ever.”

Dr Mandeep Singh, MD MRCOG, sub-specialist and consultant in foetal maternal medicine and CEO at Burjeel Farha (Women’s and Children) said that two of the most important decisions to make during pregnancy is to get access to healthcare as early as possible and to find the right doctor who specialises in multiple pregnancy.

“There are two things: one is early access to care, and getting access to the right centre,” he said, adding that it is important to understand that not every obstetrician can manage a twin pregnancy.

“Twin pregnancies need to be managed by centres that have experience in managing multiple pregnancies.

“Twin pregnancy is different from singleton pregnancy, and both the patients and doctors need to recognise that. Somehow, there has always been this culture that every doctor can manage the pregnancy. I think we need to move away from that.

“Twin pregnancy complications are very different from single term pregnancy. So screening for these problems and picking up problems at the right time and managing them in an appropriate way is the key to safe deliveries and safe outcomes.”

So how can one avoid complications that may lead to a stillbirth?

Dr Singh said one way is by “educating yourself, adopting a healthy lifestyle, access to the right doctors and proper plan of management are the three main factors.”

“So when you get access to good medical facilities, they will put all the things that are needed to make sure that the pregnancy is going well. These include booking a screening for chromosomal abnormalities, a screening for infectious diseases, a screening for diabetes, screening for pre-eclampsia, because these are the things that if found in someone at high risk, you can treat and make sure that they don’t have a poor outcome.

“There are things that we can do to prevent complications, and then, as the pregnancy advances, it is vital to keep looking for complications that may happen and managing labour appropriately. Labour cannot just be managed by one person. You need trained doctors, you need trained midwives, you need trained nurses looking after the patient.”

The specialist added that a scan is carried out every four weeks after 20 weeks gestation for non-identical (dichorionic twins) and every two weeks for identical twins (mono-chorionic twins) to rule out any complications.

Furthermore, he said factors that can make a pregnancy high risk include the mother having heart disease, having complications with the lungs or complications with the placenta, or suffering from high blood pressure in pregnancy or had some previous history. Other factors include the mother having suffered a previous loss of a child, or if she the previous delivery resulted in a baby below normal size and weight, or if the baby was born with some defect.

Eight celebrities who have had a stillbirth

Chrissy Teigen: In October 2020, the American model and author was induced to deliver a stillborn baby boy at 20 weeks after persistent bleeding and partial placenta abruption. In an essay, the wife of John Legend said that due to heavy bleeding, fluid around the baby had become very low and he “would have never survived in my belly.”

Lily Allen: In 2010, the British pop singer delivered a stillborn son six months into her pregnancy after contracting a viral infection which led to septicaemia. Allen said she was diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after the tragedy.

Kelly Brook: In 2011, the British model suffered a devastating loss after going into labour at six months pregnant. She woke up one morning bleeding in bed and an hour later, her water broke and her baby girl was delivered stillborn.

Wendy Williams: The American talk show host had two heartbreaking stillbirths, both when she was 5 months along. She eventually gave birth to her only son Kevin in 2000. “We went through that not once but twice, me and my husband. So our Kevin is a hard-won child,” she said.

Linda Evangelista: The supermodel delivered a stillborn baby 6 months into her pregnancy in 1999. She gave birth in 2006 to a son fathered by French billionaire, Francois-Henri Pinault.

Jennifer Syme: The late actress lost her baby 8 months into her pregnancy in 1999. The father was actor Keanu Reeves. Reeves did not go on to have any children.

Annie Lennox: The singer’s son Daniel was born stillborn in 1988. She said the experience changed her perspective on life. “It made me realize that the human condition is immensely fragile and strong at the same time.” She has two daughters from her former husband, Israeli filmmaker, Uri Fruchtmann.

Georgina Rodriguez: The partner of Cristiano Ronaldo gave birth to a boy and a girl on April 18, 2022, but tragically the boy died during childbirth. Taking to social media, the superstar wrote: “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

