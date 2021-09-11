Weather
Watch: Wadis, streets flood as heavy rains batter UAE

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on September 11, 2021
The NCM puts several areas on yellow alert until 7pm

Several areas of the UAE saw flooding streets and wadis as heavy rain battered the UAE on Saturday.

According to clips shared by the National Centre of Meteorology and Storm Centre, the areas most affected included Dhaid and Margham in Dubai.

Consequently, the NCM put several areas on yellow alert until 7pm, advising residents to be on the lookout if they go for any outdoor activity.




