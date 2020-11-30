Weather
UAE weather: Temperature drops below 10°C in parts of the country

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on November 30, 2020 | Last updated on November 30, 2020 at 09.11 am
KT file photo by M. Sajjad

The weather forecast for today partly cloudy to cloudy at times.

The weather for the day is expected to be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times, with a probability of light rainfall, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 9°C in Raknah at 6:45am.

Temperatures will range from 27°C to 31°C in the interior regions, 26°C to 30°C along the coast and 22°C to 33°C in the mountains.

It will be humid by night and on Saturday morning over the coastal and internal areas.

The maximum humidity would be 70 to 85 per cent across coastal, 60 to 80 per cent in interior regions and between 30 to 65 per cent in the mountains.

The seas will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.




