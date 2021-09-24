Weather
UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the country on Friday

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on September 24, 2021

Hazy and humid conditions across the country.

The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy and hazy on Friday with a chance of rain in parts of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times, with a chance of some convective clouds formation --- may be rainy eastward by afternoon.

It will get humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times with the clouds causing blowing dust and sand.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.




