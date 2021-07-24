Weather
Logo
 
HOME > News > Weather

UAE weather: Rain clouds, windy day predicted

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on July 24, 2021
Photo: M. Sajjad

Chance of rainfall by afternoon, says NCM


UAE residents can expect hazy skies possibly marred by rain clouds on Saturday morning.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather is set to be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times. There is a chance of convective cloud formation causing rains eastward and southward by afternoon.

Video: Rain lashes parts of UAE on Friday

Light to moderate winds, becoming fresh to strong with clouds, will cause blowing dust and sand.

Seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210724&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210729734&Ref=AR&profile=1015 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1015,1664 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 