UAE weather: Rain clouds, windy day predicted
Chance of rainfall by afternoon, says NCM
UAE residents can expect hazy skies possibly marred by rain clouds on Saturday morning.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather is set to be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times. There is a chance of convective cloud formation causing rains eastward and southward by afternoon.
Video: Rain lashes parts of UAE on Friday
Light to moderate winds, becoming fresh to strong with clouds, will cause blowing dust and sand.
Seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
