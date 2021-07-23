Video: Rain lashes parts of UAE on Friday

Cloudy, rainy weekend forecast: NCM

Moderate to light rains were recorded over some parts of the UAE early on Friday, with weekend weather generally expected to be cloudy.

The National Centre for Meteorology recorded rains over Hatta and Umm Al Quwain among other areas - attributing them to cloud seeding efforts.

A chance for rainfall is predicted to remain over the weekend, with a chance of convective cloud formations causing rain Eastward and Southward by the afternoon.

Due to this, the weather will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times in general on both Friday and Saturday. Light to moderate winds, becoming fresh to strong, will cause blowing dust.

Seas will be slight in the Oman Sea and the Arabian Gulf on both days.