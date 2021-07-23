Video: Rain lashes parts of UAE on Friday
Cloudy, rainy weekend forecast: NCM
Moderate to light rains were recorded over some parts of the UAE early on Friday, with weekend weather generally expected to be cloudy.
The National Centre for Meteorology recorded rains over Hatta and Umm Al Quwain among other areas - attributing them to cloud seeding efforts.
( )— (@NCMS_media) July 23, 2021
Light rain over Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (Umm AlQuwain)# #_ # #_ #__#Rain #Cloud_Seeding #NCM
A chance for rainfall is predicted to remain over the weekend, with a chance of convective cloud formations causing rain Eastward and Southward by the afternoon.
Due to this, the weather will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times in general on both Friday and Saturday. Light to moderate winds, becoming fresh to strong, will cause blowing dust.
Seas will be slight in the Oman Sea and the Arabian Gulf on both days.
-
Government
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives Israeli PM's...
Israeli PM greeted Sheikh Mohamed on the occasion of Eid Al Adha. READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls...
'Most calls were for minor traffic accidents, traffic jams or some... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: Umm Al Quwain royal Sheikha Maryam bint Ali...
Sheikha Maryam bint Ali bin Rashid Al Mualla passed away on Thursday... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Rain lashes parts of UAE on Friday
Cloudy, rainy weekend forecast: NCM READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics: Opening ceremony starts under Covid...
The ceremony is taking place before just a few hundred officials and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'India, Pakistan flight suspensions until July 28'
Emirates urges customers to check travel updates. READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Rain lashes parts of UAE on Friday
Cloudy, rainy weekend forecast: NCM READ MORE
-
News
ICSE, ISC board results to be announced tomorrow
Results will be available on the official website of the Council. READ MORE
News
UAE: Jobless expat wins Dh500,000 in Mahzooz draw
22 July 2021
Nation (videos)
Pierchic: The secrets of homemade Italian cuisine in Dubai
14 votes | 19 July 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst warnings over shortages