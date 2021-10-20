Weather
UAE weather: Cloudy skies, humid night ahead

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on October 20, 2021

Winds to cause blowing dust at times

UAE residents can expect cloudy skies and a humid night ahead on Wednesday.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, skies will be fair to partly cloudy, hazy at times, with some low clouds appearing eastwards.

It will be humid by night and Thursday morning, with a chance of fog or mist formations over some coastal and internal areas. Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, may cause blowing dust during the daytime.

Seas will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.




