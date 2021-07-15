UAE weather alert: Rain reported in Dubai, Sharjah
The NCM has attributed the rainfall to cloud seeding efforts.
Several parts of the UAE, including Dubai and Sharjah, reported rainfall on Thursday.
The National Centre of Meteorology attributes the rains to cloud seeding efforts over the country.
Heavy rain over Suhaila (Sharjah), Hatta (Dubai)#Rain #Cloud_Seeding #NCM
Light to moderate rain over Kalba, Wadi Al Helo ( Sharjah )#Rain #Cloud_Seeding #NCM
Light to moderate rain over Hatta (Dubai)#Rain #Cloud_Seeding #NCM
A yellow alert was also issued for some eastern areas due to a chance of convective cloud formations associated with more rainfall, along with 40 kmph winds causing blowing sand and reducing horizontal visibility. The alert will remain in place until 9pm on Thursday.
Chance of convective clouds associated with rainfall and fresh winds with speed of 40 km/hr. causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility at times over some Eastern areas from 08:00 to 21:00 Thursday 15/07/2021. pic.twitter.com/Fe3WoL5SE5
The weather, in general, is set to be partly cloudy to cloudy over most parts of the country.
Seas will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
