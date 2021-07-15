Weather
UAE weather alert: Rain reported in Dubai, Sharjah

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on July 15, 2021
KT File photo

The NCM has attributed the rainfall to cloud seeding efforts.


Several parts of the UAE, including Dubai and Sharjah, reported rainfall on Thursday.

The National Centre of Meteorology attributes the rains to cloud seeding efforts over the country.

A yellow alert was also issued for some eastern areas due to a chance of convective cloud formations associated with more rainfall, along with 40 kmph winds causing blowing sand and reducing horizontal visibility. The alert will remain in place until 9pm on Thursday.

The weather, in general, is set to be partly cloudy to cloudy over most parts of the country.

Seas will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.




