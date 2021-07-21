UAE alert: Police issue advisory over rainy weather conditions
In Abu Dhabi, speed limits are reduced during adverse weather conditions.
The Abu Dhabi Police have called on motorists to exercise caution while driving amid rainy weather conditions.
Taking to Twitter, the police advised drivers to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
Weather is monitored by a ‘smart system’ that will automatically reduce the speed limit on Abu Dhabi roads and highways during rainy or foggy conditions. In the event of poor visibility (when visibility has dropped to less than 200 metres), the speed limit is reduced to 80km/hour.
Video: Rain lashes UAE on first two days of Eid, more forecast
On Wednesday, July 21, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported rains at Abu Dhabi’s airport, Yas Island, Mohamed Bin Zayed City and Al Khaleej Al Arabi Road; and Al Ain’s Ain Al Faydah.
