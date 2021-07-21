Video: Rains in UAE on first two days of Eid Al Adha, more forecast tomorrow
Many residents hit the roads, hoping to catch some showers, during the Eid break.
Rains lashed parts of the UAE on the first two days of Eid Al Adha, with more forecast for Thursday, July 22. The first day of Eid saw rains accompanied by lightning and thunder.
Taking advantage of the rain respite during the ongoing long Eid Al Adha break, many residents hit the roads, hoping to catch some showers.
# #__ #_— (@Storm_centre) July 21, 2021
__ pic.twitter.com/on0d1n5CR5
Overall, this week has been good for the UAE when it comes to rainfall. Different parts of the country received rains throughout the week, leaving behind picturesque scenes of gushing wadis (valleys) and rocky, desert terrains coming alive with greenery.
On Wednesday, July 21, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a code yellow notice (‘be on the lookout when venturing outdoors’) till 6pm over convective clouds it detected in parts of the country:
#Alert #NCM pic.twitter.com/DHYNcg0VDS— (@NCMS_media) July 21, 2021
# #__ #_ #___ #_ #_ #_ #__ #_ pic.twitter.com/ifnKGytopy— (@NCMS_media) July 20, 2021
Rains hit the country early on the day. Before the clock struck 12pm, these areas had registered medium to light rains: Abu Dhabi’s airport, Yas Island, Mohamed Bin Zayed City and Al Khaleej Al Arabi Road; Al Ain’s Ain Al Faydah; Sharjah International Airport and the Umm Al Quwain - Ajman Road.
UAE weather-chronicling social media handle Storm Centre posted a video showing heavy rains in Sharjah and Ajman:
Rainy Eid
On the first day of Eid (Tuesday), the NCM reported rains in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra region; Al Ain; Dibba (Fujairah); Ras Al Khaimah’s Jebel Jais and Wadi Al Beeh; Khor Fakkan; Ajman and Umm Al Quwain.
The NCM also tweeted a video showing an intense thunderstorm over the Jebel Hafeet in Al Ain:
More rains tomorrow
The NCM has forecast more rains for tomorrow. It predicted a partly cloudy weather and a hazy day.
There is a “chance of convective clouds formation over some Eastern and Southern areas (that) may be associated with rainfall”.
Temperatures would increase gradually, with winds expected to kick up dust.
Green trail
The rains earlier this week were so intense that they created water streams gushing past green trees.
This video below was taken in Ras Al Khaimah’s Dagdaga on Sunday, July 18:
July 18, 2021
Showers amid the peak UAE summer happen, thanks to the country’s rain enhancement efforts.
The NCM earlier explained to Khaleej Times that cloud seeding triggers rainfall across the country.
The weather forecaster said the rain-bearing capacity of convective clouds in the eastern direction was also enhanced by cloud seeding.
Dr. Ahmed Habib from the NCM said that during summer, the country experiences monsoon low pressure from India, which, typically, raises temperatures, especially in the eastern parts of the country amid growing formation of convective cloud that triggers rainfall.
sahim@khaleejtimes.com
-
Weather
UAE alert: Police issue advisory over rainy...
In Abu Dhabi, speed limits are reduced during adverse weather... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai Police seize over 1,700 vehicles, e-...
Confiscations in 2020 part of traffic campaign that eliminated road... READ MORE
-
Weather
Rains on first two days of Eid, more forecast...
Many residents hit the roads, hoping to catch some showers, during... READ MORE
-
Government
Golden Visa: From Dh1,200 salary salesman to...
In 2000, the Mumbai native opened Pride Trading, which dealt in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Eid: Doctors, healthcare staff receive gifts,...
Patients are family to us, Abu Dhabi doctors on Eid duty say. READ MORE
-
Government
Golden Visa: From Dh1,200 salary salesman to...
In 2000, the Mumbai native opened Pride Trading, which dealt in... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Man arrested for Emirati's murder behind Eid...
A 31-year-old Chinese was arrested within 48 hours for his alleged... READ MORE
-
Weather
Rains on first two days of Eid, more forecast...
Many residents hit the roads, hoping to catch some showers, during... READ MORE
Weather
Video: Rain lashes parts of UAE on Eid Al Adha
20 July 2021
Nation (videos)
Pierchic: The secrets of homemade Italian cuisine in Dubai
8 votes | 19 July 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst warnings over shortages