Video: Soon, drones will deliver vaccines, blood units across Abu Dhabi

A delivery network of drones at 40 stations will be created.

Drones will soon be used to transport vaccines, blood units and other medical supplies between healthcare facilities in Abu Dhabi, the authorities announced on Tuesday.

The Department of Health (DoH)–Abu Dhabi said the project — a first-of-its-kind in the Middle East and North Africa — will create a state-of-the-art delivery network using drones at 40 stations throughout 2022.

Here's a first look at the Capital's drones:

The drone delivery system will be operating round the clock and form part of Abu Dhabi’s emergency response network.

Besides vaccines and blood units, these small unmanned aerial vehicles will also be flying medicines and test samples between laboratories, pharmacies and blood banks around the city.

This initiative is bound to bolster the healthcare sector’s emergency response and enhance patient outcomes.

Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, chairman of the DoH, said: “We look forward to working with our partners to make Abu Dhabi the first city in the Middle East and North Africa to adopt and use of this technology. We will continue to deploy advanced technologies that will improve the healthcare sector for the benefit of citizens and residents. Looking ahead, we will continue working towards establishing the emirate as a global healthcare hub while developing a healthcare system that is fit for the future.”

The project comes in line with the country’s Projects of the 50, the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) Strategy, and the broader goal of positioning Abu Dhabi as a global hub for innovation.

A collaboration between the DoH, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), SkyGo and Matternet, the initiative aims to leverage existing advanced infrastructure to transform healthcare logistics.

SkyGo and Matternet have completed phase one of testing and are now working on phase two, which will be finalised by the end of this year and will address all aviation safety requirement and risk assessments.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, director-general of the General Civil Aviation Authority, added: “The advancement of drone applications and technology is fast moving, and we are pragmatically preparing the infrastructure to support the drones’ smooth and safe deployments and integrations within the smart city’s ecosystem.”

