Video: Sheikh Hamdan pays tribute to grandfather Sheikh Rashid on death anniversary
Known as the father of Dubai and architect of a modern city, Sheikh Rashid ruled Dubai from 1958 until his death in 1990
The Dubai Crown Prince has paid tribute to his late grandfather, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, on his 31st death anniversary with a video.
The video features Sheikh Rashid’s images superimposed on those of multiple Expo 2020 sites.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum posted the video as an Instagram Story and on Twitter on Thursday, October 7. Sheikh Hamdan had earlier named his son Rashid after his grandfather.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, had earlier paid tribute to Sheikh Rashid as the Expo opened.
Remembering the late founding fathers Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid, he had said: "I would say to them, this is your legacy, and this international trust is the outcome of your far-sighted vision and determination to overcome challenges. Today, the world is being inspired by this vision.
"Civilisations are established and developed by challenges. That was the first and key lesson we learnt from you, which we convey to future generations and present to the world today."
Known as the father of Dubai and architect of a modern city, Sheikh Rashid ruled Dubai from 1958 until his death in 1990. He played a pivotal role along with late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in the UAE's union in 1971.
October 7, 2021
Known for his far-sightedness and statesmanship, he was credited with transforming Dubai into a world-class metropolis by opening the Dubai International Airport in 1960; Port Rashid in 1972; Dubai World Trade Centre in 1978; and Jebel Ali Port in 1979.
-
MENA
UAE condemns Houthis' explosive drone attack...
The UAE affirmed that targeting the airport is 'a dangerous... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: 1 dead, 1 injured as truck overturns in...
The truck was on its way to the port of Fujairah when the driver lost ... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Partly cloudy forecast for Thursday
Chance of fog or mist formation over&nbs... READ MORE
-
Education
Deira Private School marks World Teachers' Day...
Some students got to experience what it's like to teach a class. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 144 Covid cases, 221 recoveries, 2...
More than 85.8 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in UAE: Daily cases hit 18-month low
Doctors share how the UAE deployed emergency response on a war... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 9 expats bag over Dh100,000 each at raffle
The winners said the prize money will help fulfil their longstanding... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai to host first-ever Miss Universe UAE
The historical event will be held at La Perle in Al Habtoor City,... READ MORE
Government
UAE: New federal authority to merge three entities
6 October 2021
Sports
India hockey withdraws from 2022 Commonwealth Games
6 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury
36 votes | 5 October 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?