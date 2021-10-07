Video: Sheikh Hamdan pays tribute to grandfather Sheikh Rashid on death anniversary

Known as the father of Dubai and architect of a modern city, Sheikh Rashid ruled Dubai from 1958 until his death in 1990

The Dubai Crown Prince has paid tribute to his late grandfather, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, on his 31st death anniversary with a video.

The video features Sheikh Rashid’s images superimposed on those of multiple Expo 2020 sites.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum posted the video as an Instagram Story and on Twitter on Thursday, October 7. Sheikh Hamdan had earlier named his son Rashid after his grandfather.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, had earlier paid tribute to Sheikh Rashid as the Expo opened.

Remembering the late founding fathers Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid, he had said: "I would say to them, this is your legacy, and this international trust is the outcome of your far-sighted vision and determination to overcome challenges. Today, the world is being inspired by this vision.

"Civilisations are established and developed by challenges. That was the first and key lesson we learnt from you, which we convey to future generations and present to the world today."

Known as the father of Dubai and architect of a modern city, Sheikh Rashid ruled Dubai from 1958 until his death in 1990. He played a pivotal role along with late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in the UAE's union in 1971.

Known for his far-sightedness and statesmanship, he was credited with transforming Dubai into a world-class metropolis by opening the Dubai International Airport in 1960; Port Rashid in 1972; Dubai World Trade Centre in 1978; and Jebel Ali Port in 1979.