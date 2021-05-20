- EVENTS
Photos: Dubai's Sheikh Hamdan becomes a father, welcomes twins
The Crown Prince of Dubai got married in 2019.
The Dubai Crown Prince has been blessed with twins and social media can't seem to keep calm!
On Thursday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum took to Instagram to post a simple image of blue and pink feet, suggesting he and his wife, Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed bin Thani Al Maktoum, have welcomed a girl and a boy.
A Government of Dubai Media Office official confirmed the babies' names to Khaleej Times: Sheikha bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum and Rashid bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.
In Arabic, Sheikha means 'princess', while Rashid means 'rightly guided'.
The girl has got her mother's name, while the boy shares his with that of Sheikh Hamdan's late grandfather, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.
Sheikh Hamdan's sisters, Sheikha Latifa and Sheikha Maryam, were among the first to offer congratulations via Instagram stories.
Video: Sheikh Hamdan and brothers get married
Social media was flooded with congratulatory messages from other royals, influencers and top officials.
( ). .. pic.twitter.com/7GjD6RzXg5— (@SaifBZayed) May 20, 2021
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai's sons Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Ahmad bin Mohammed, got married in a joint ceremony in 2019.
