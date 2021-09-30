Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed welcomes visitors from around the world

Addressing representatives of 192 participating countries, the Ruler of Dubai said: "You are home."

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, has welcomed the representatives of 192 countries participating in the Expo 2020 Dubai to the land of tolerance and possibilities.

“You are home, and our development experience is at your service. Today, the Expo city has gathered us to participate together in shaping a better future for generations to come. We hope that the start of the event will be the breakthrough in terms of cooperation, tolerance and peace,” he said.

In his exclusive statement to Al Bayan newspaper, Sheikh Mohammed said: "The nation is proud of the 10-year preparations for the largest global event that will last for six months, with the participation of 192 countries, underscoring the international trust in our country.

"Once again, the UAE people have demonstrated their unique ability to excel in every task when serving humanity. We have proven to the world the UAE is a fruitful tree that can welcome everyone who dreams of a better future for this planet."

He added that with the launch of the expo, he remembers the late founding fathers Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

"I would say to them, this is your legacy, and this international trust is the outcome of your far-sighted vision and determination to overcome challenges. Today, the world is being inspired by this vision.

"Civilisations are established and developed by challenges. That was the first and key lesson we learnt from you, which we convey to future generations and present to the world today," he said.

Sheikh Mohammed stressed that the approach followed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have sent the UAE's ambitions soaring to infinity.

Moreover, the determination and perseverance of the Emirati people have led the region to re-establish civilisation and participate with humanity in strengthening the process of development, proving the region’s people can defy the impossible.

He then pointed out that over the past decade, the UAE has fulfilled its promise to organise a historic and unprecedented edition of the Expo, which aims to find solutions for the challenges facing the world today. These include the environment, education, health, poverty and harnessing sciences, technology and innovation to positively change people’s lives.

Welcoming the event's participants, Sheikh Mohammed said: "We have one shared destiny and our peoples are anticipating the strengthening of international cooperation to change their reality into a brighter and more sustainable one, as well as to establish a roadmap for the key economic, developmental and cultural trends for the post-Covid era. We hope that the start of the event will be the breakthrough in terms of cooperation, tolerance and peace."

In a statement addressed to visitors from around the world, he said: "The UAE is your country, a bridge of peace and tolerance for all communities. This is an opportunity for everyone to connect at the largest human gathering of expertise, ideas, cultures and achievements.This is our chance to explore our similarities."

Sheikh Mohammed added: "During the event, we will have the opportunity to realise that diversity is an advantage that will encourage human interactions and promote the values of giving and cooperation, as well as confirm the fact that human solidarity will overcome all challenges.

This is our chance to establish an international cooperation system that will benefit everyone, and this gathering is an ideal platform for highlighting the importance of human solidarity and cooperation. This is the unprecedented experience that our world needs."

Congratulating the team that managed the Expo's 10-year preparations, Sheikh Mohammed said: "We are proud of you and your innovation, and the entire world is thanking you. I salute each and every one of you. You have the right to be proud, you are stars in the sky and role models of organisation and giving. You are national treasures and global icons.

"You, the 50,000 employees and 30,000 volunteers, are trustworthy and believed in the nation’s visions, whose results we are seeing today and are impressing the world. You have raised the name of the country high, you have fulfilled our expectations, you are the team of possibilities that the Emirati people are proud of."

Today, the Expo 2020 Dubai's star-studded opening ceremony will be streamed live to more than 430 locations across the UAE.