Video: Police issue 770 fines to UAE motorists for driving noisy vehicles
Driving a vehicle that causes noise will invite a fine of Dh2,000 and 12 traffic points, the authority reminded.
Authorities in Abu Dhabi have issued 770 fines to motorists for driving noisy vehicles in the emirate.
The violations were recorded during the first half of this year.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE: Police record more than 19,000 tailgating violations in 6 months
>> UAE: Over 1,100 drivers fined in Abu Dhabi for jumping red lights
In a video posted on its social media channels, Abu Dhabi Police on Monday noted that the negative behaviour of some vehicle drivers — especially young drivers — which lead to noise, disturbance and reckless driving, would invite consequences.
The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police confirmed that noisy vehicles cause panic and anxiety among other drivers, road users, and residents of neighbourhoods — especially for children and the elderly.
The authority urged the public to report any vehicle that produces such annoying noises in residential neighbourhoods by calling 999 at the Command and Control Centre and stressed that it will not tolerate drivers who cause such disturbances.
According to Article 20 of the Law Traffic, driving a vehicle that causes noise will invite a fine of Dh2,000 and 12 traffic points, the authority reminded.
