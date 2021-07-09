UAE: Police record more than 19,000 tailgating violations in 6 months

Motorists who don’t leave a safe distance will be fined Dh400, receive four black points, police warn.

Abu Dhabi Police recorded more than 19,000 tailgating violations in the first half of this year.

Police warned motorists about the dangers of not leaving enough safe distance to the vehicle in front of them as 19,327 violations were detected until June end. Not leaving a safe distance between vehicles has been found to be one of the top reasons for road accidents, police underlined.

“Failure to leave an adequate safe distance between vehicles causes traffic accidents. It results in human and material losses. So, motorists must be careful to comply with traffic laws and regulations to protect themselves and others on the road from serious traffic accidents.”

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police noted that causing an accident due to not leaving safe distance results in vehicle seizure and Dh5,000 is the fine for releasing it.

The vehicle must be released within three months, failing which, it will be referred for sale at a public auction.

Motorists who don’t leave a safe distance will be fined Dh400 and receive four black points.

The police noted that some drivers harass the motorist in front of them by approaching them at high speed, forcing them to quickly vacate the lane by using reflective light, leading to distraction and serious traffic accidents.

