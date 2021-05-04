News
Video: Dubai Police’s RoboCop gets new mission

Staff Reporter /Dubai
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 4, 2021

The authority had first introduced Amal to the world in December 2017.


The Dubai Police’s Robocop is out on the streets of the Emirate with a new mission.

Amal the robot is promoting awareness on drug hazards. As part of an initiative organised by Hemaya International Centre, the robot is interacting with the public at four locations, including malls.

Amal has been roped in for an awareness drive called Protect Yourself. It highlights the dangers of drugs and gives public access to vital information.

The Dubai Police had first introduced Amal to the world in December 2017.

