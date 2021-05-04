- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Video: Dubai Police’s RoboCop gets new mission
The authority had first introduced Amal to the world in December 2017.
The Dubai Police’s Robocop is out on the streets of the Emirate with a new mission.
Amal the robot is promoting awareness on drug hazards. As part of an initiative organised by Hemaya International Centre, the robot is interacting with the public at four locations, including malls.
Amal, the first robot to promote awareness on drug hazards, is engaging with the public, as part of an awareness drive titled #Protect_Yourself. Currently held at four locations, the initiative is organised by Hemaya International Center.#HemayaPlatform #SmartSecureTogether pic.twitter.com/FBZOol9Noz— Dubai Police (@DubaiPoliceHQ) May 3, 2021
Amal has been roped in for an awareness drive called Protect Yourself. It highlights the dangers of drugs and gives public access to vital information.
ALSO READ:
>> Soon, use of robots will be rampant in policing: Expert
The Dubai Police had first introduced Amal to the world in December 2017.
-
News
New multi-organ transplant centre to be...
A first-of-its-kind department to deal with the management of heart... READ MORE
-
Weather
Videos: Hail, rains hit UAE for second day...
Rain, dust storm alert issued till 9pm tonight READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Alert patrol cop foils warehouse theft in...
The duo were trying to steal electrical copper cables worth more than ... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Expect more pre-summer rain, says...
Cloud seeding operations are in progress to further enhance rainfall. READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Fitr holiday in UAE: You could get 5 days...
Plan your break with this guide on Eid holidays. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 14-year-old gets liver donation from brother
My father passed away six months back and, as the eldest son in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
IPL suspended for this season: BCCI Vice President
The board will look to reschedule the tournament, according to Vice... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr holiday announced in UAE
The decision was announced by the Federal Authority For Government... READ MORE
Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr holiday announced in UAE
4 May 2021
News
UAE: Eid Al Fitr 2021 fireworks announced
3 May 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
14 votes | 28 April 2021
News
UAE cloud seeding: Residents wake up to light, moderate rainfall in Capital