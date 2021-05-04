Video: Dubai Police’s RoboCop gets new mission

The authority had first introduced Amal to the world in December 2017.

The Dubai Police’s Robocop is out on the streets of the Emirate with a new mission.

Amal the robot is promoting awareness on drug hazards. As part of an initiative organised by Hemaya International Centre, the robot is interacting with the public at four locations, including malls.

Amal, the first robot to promote awareness on drug hazards, is engaging with the public, as part of an awareness drive titled #Protect_Yourself. Currently held at four locations, the initiative is organised by Hemaya International Center.#HemayaPlatform #SmartSecureTogether pic.twitter.com/FBZOol9Noz — Dubai Police (@DubaiPoliceHQ) May 3, 2021

Amal has been roped in for an awareness drive called Protect Yourself. It highlights the dangers of drugs and gives public access to vital information.

ALSO READ:

>> Soon, use of robots will be rampant in policing: Expert

The Dubai Police had first introduced Amal to the world in December 2017.