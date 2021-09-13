Video: Dh1,000 fine for crowding at accident sites in Abu Dhabi
Filming and sharing footage will also invite a prison term and fine, police said
Authorities in Abu Dhabi have issued a fresh reminder warning members of the public against gathering at accident sites.
Doing so will invite a fine of Dh1,000, as crowding around such sites impedes the arrival of emergency vehicles such as traffic patrols and ambulances.
This came as Abu Dhabi Police shared a video on social media that showed motorists gathering quickly around two cars involved in a collision, parking their vehicles in haphazard fashion, and blocking traffic.
The video also showed passersby whipping out their phones to take photos of the crash — another offence that will invite legal action.
Anyone filming and sharing footage of accidents will be liable to a jail term and fine, said the force.
The penalties are a means to deter members of the public from engaging in such negative behaviours in order to allow emergency personnel to carry out their duties in providing humanitarian assistance to those in need.
