Watch: UAE police share shocking video of multi-car crash; warn of Dh1,000 fine

The accident was caused when a driver jumped a red light at a junction in Abu Dhabi.

A shocking new video shows a horrific multi-vehicle accident caused by a driver jumping a red light in Abu Dhabi.

Shared on the official social handles of the Abu Dhabi Police as part of the “Your Comment” initiative, the Abu Dhabi Police Traffic and Patrols Directorate warned drivers of the dangers of distracted driving, especially driving while using a phone.

In the video, a presumably distracted driver can be seen turning his car to the left despite the traffic light being red. In his distracted attempt, the car is quickly rammed into by oncoming traffic from the opposite direction. At least two other vehicles swerve and crash due to the driver’s mistake and others can be seen grinding to a halt.

Abu Dhabi police reminded motorists that Law No. (5) of 2020 regarding impounding vehicles in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi clarified that drivers who exceed a red light can face a penalty of Dh1,000, 12 black points, and have their vehicle impounded for 30 days.

The owner is also expected to pay Dh50,000 within a maximum of three months to release the impounded vehicle from the lot, as well as have their license suspended for six months.