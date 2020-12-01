News
Video: Celebrate UAE National Day in style at Dubai's Creek Park

Web report/Dubai
Filed on December 1, 2020

(Dubai Municipality)

Dubai Municipality extends an open invitation to everyone on Twitter.

Dubai Municipality has urged people to attend Creek Park on the UAE's 49th National Day on Wednesday to enjoy a feast of family fun.

In a tweet, the authority said it had organised 'a group of entertaining activities, serving popular food and drinks, and decorating the park'.

"Join us and remember to follow all precautionary measures for everyone's safety," the tweet added.




