Video: Celebrate UAE National Day in style at Dubai's Creek Park

Dubai Municipality extends an open invitation to everyone on Twitter.

Dubai Municipality has urged people to attend Creek Park on the UAE's 49th National Day on Wednesday to enjoy a feast of family fun.

In a tweet, the authority said it had organised 'a group of entertaining activities, serving popular food and drinks, and decorating the park'.

Enjoy your time at the Creek Park #UAENationalDay49, as #DubaiMunicipality organises on this occasion a group of entertaining activities, serving popular food and drinks, and decorating the park. Join us and remember to follow all precautionary measures for everyone's safety. pic.twitter.com/Hjr924ogTe — | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) December 1, 2020

"Join us and remember to follow all precautionary measures for everyone's safety," the tweet added.