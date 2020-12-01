National Day 2020: UAE's success due to vision of founding fathers, Sheikh Hamdan says

Dubai Crown Prince celebrates his country on the occasion of the UAE's 49th National Day.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, on Tuesday said the vision of the UAE’s leadership which blended the love of the nation with patriotism has turned the idiom of ‘union is strength’ into a reality.

In a statement to 'Nation Shield,' the UAE Armed Forces’ magazine, on the occasion of the UAE's 49th National Day, Sheikh Hamdan said the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan had seen that the union was the right way to face the challenges that faced the region back then; which led to laying foundations for an ambitious nation.

His Highness said the founding fathers have put on the world map an ambitious nation that would be a partner in building the future and that today, their ambitions have become a reality, as the UAE is one of the fastest-growing nations in the world.