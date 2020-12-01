National Day 2020: UAE's success due to vision of founding fathers, Sheikh Hamdan says
Dubai Crown Prince celebrates his country on the occasion of the UAE's 49th National Day.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, on Tuesday said the vision of the UAE’s leadership which blended the love of the nation with patriotism has turned the idiom of ‘union is strength’ into a reality.
Also read: UAE National Day 2020: President Sheikh Khalifa pays tribute to Covid frontliners, talks about optimism and future in address
National Day 2020: UAE weathers challenges of 2020, says Sheikh Mohammed
National Day 2020: UAE's development is exceptional and unmatched worldwide, says Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed
In a statement to 'Nation Shield,' the UAE Armed Forces’ magazine, on the occasion of the UAE's 49th National Day, Sheikh Hamdan said the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan had seen that the union was the right way to face the challenges that faced the region back then; which led to laying foundations for an ambitious nation.
His Highness said the founding fathers have put on the world map an ambitious nation that would be a partner in building the future and that today, their ambitions have become a reality, as the UAE is one of the fastest-growing nations in the world.
-
Government
National Day 2020: UAE's success due to vision of ...
Dubai Crown Prince celebrates his country on the occasion of the... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Two farmers jailed for forging documents to...
They forged residency visas and NOCs, showing that they worked for an ... READ MORE
-
Government
National Day: 'We are on track to making UAE the...
Leader lauds UAE's achievements during Covid-19 pandemic and Israel... READ MORE
-
Government
National Day: 'UAE weathers challenges of 2020'
VP lauds UAE's response to Covid pandemic, talks about country's... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews