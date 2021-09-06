United Global Emirates: 10 reasons to invest in the UAE

The campaign highlights what distinguishes the country as one of the world’s most dynamic, competitive and innovative business hubs.

The United Arab Emirates is being promoted as the ‘United Global Emirates’ in a new campaign to attract foreign investments and talents to the country.

It highlights 10 reasons to invest in the country, including tax-free income, low custom tariffs and open skies policies:

1-The UAE benefits from significant economic stability and conducive business environment, owing to its strategic location, strong financial reserves, large sovereign wealth funds and sustained government spending.

2-It ranks among the leading countries in the world in 100 global development indicators.

3-It has direct airline routes to more than 250 cities around the world and is a major player in the international trade networks, with shipping lines to more than 400 cities.

4-The country has one of the most advanced land, sea and air transport system in the world.

5-More than 40 free zones have competitive capabilities and advantages that attract long-term investments.

6-The country allows 100 per cent foreign ownership.

7-It does not impose income tax on individuals, investors or corporates, with the exception of oil companies and branches of foreign banks.

8-Custom tariffs in the UAE range from 0 to 5 per cent.

9-The UAE has a 10-year Golden Visa system. The long-term residency system is for investors, business owners and professionals in key sectors.

10-It is home to a diverse, multicultural and multireligious population from more than 190 nationalities.

Launching the campaign on Monday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, tweeted: “Our roots are Arab, our ambitions are global.

“We invite talents from all over the world to make their ideas a reality in the #United_Global_Emirates.”

The campaign promotes the UAE’s world-class capabilities, services, infrastructure, legal frameworks and resources available to international investors, entrepreneurs and professional talents. It will also highlight the benefits to entrepreneurs, start-ups and investors of all sizes and stages of choosing the UAE as a launch platform for their enterprises.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces, tweeted that the new economic campaign aims to secure the UAE’s position as one of the strongest global economics over the next 50 years.

“Our nation will build on its entrepreneurial achievements to reinforce its status as a prime destination for talent, expertise and investments.”

The United Global Emirates was launched as the UAE enters a new phase of growth in its 50th year.

It will emphasise the most promising sectors for investment and the lifestyle in the UAE, positioning the country as an ideal destination to live in, work and invest.

With open skies policies, competitive investment benefits, free zones for 100 per cent foreign ownership, and advanced airports that connect the East with the West, the UAE has become the globe in one country in less than five decades.

