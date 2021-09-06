Have Dh500? Buy a share in Dubai real estate

Lowest ever price to invest in Dubai real estate — same price as a brunch or a round of golf!

Dubai property sector remained attractive for investors even when the global economy has been passing through an economic crisis. Most of the aspirants who want to have their dream home in Dubai could not take any action to realise their dream because of high property prices in the emirate.

SmartCrowd, a DFSA-regulated property investment and technology platform, has announced the lowest ever entry point for investing in the Dubai property market. It said the platform allows people of all incomes as low as Dh500 to own their share of Dubai real estate.

A share in a Dubai property that will earn income every month and could increase in value over time, according to a SmartCrowd statement on Monday.

“We want to make property investment affordable and accessible to everyone. For the same price as a brunch or a round of golf, everyday investors can now own a part of the vibrant city of Dubai. This is a chance for regular hard-working people to build wealth and savings for the future. They are no longer restricted to only investing in stocks and bonds,” Siddiq Farid, CEO and co-founder of SmartCrowd, said in a statement to Khaleej Times on Monday.

The platform has already assisted thousands of users to invest in over 40 properties across Dubai in areas like Downtown, Marina, JLT, JVC and more.

“To date, SmartCrowd has distributed over Dh1.3 million in rental income to its investors. A range of investment opportunities are now available including prime areas like Dubai Marina, JBR and City Walk,” says a statement.

And, with Expo 2020 just around the corner, Farid said the offer is open to visitors too.

“Tourists could choose to take more than just memories home with them, with a share in Dubai property,” he said.

SmartCrowd’s platform and service is loved by their users with 65 per cent being repeat investors, who hold more than three investments on average. Properties on the platform are being funded as quickly as two hours.

The business has rapidly expanded, with offices in Abu Dhabi’s ADGM and Dubai’s DIFC FinTech Hive. With a dedicated, expert team of property analysts and a suite of tech tools, SmartCrowd identifies, qualifies, and curates all data to help users make informed investment decisions. For investors, it is a seamless process via the end-to-end digital investment platform.

—muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com

Quick Comparison: Things you could buy in Dubai with Dh500

•Brunch with house beverages at Mimi Kakushi

•A pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses

•A Kenzo Tiger Classic T-shirt

•Apple Airpods

•Pair of Nike Air Max 90s

•Afternoon tea and a massage at Raffles

•A round of golf at the Els Club