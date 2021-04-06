UAE: Youth can bring green recovery of the nation

Connect With Nature initiative launched in 2019 has engaged with over 10,000 UAE youth through more than 225 events

The UAE will harness the power of youth to bring about green recovery of the country over the next 50 years, authorities said.

The Connect with Nature initiative is playing a pivotal role in this regard by spurring the curiosity of youth about the UAE’s natural heritage and equipping them with a platform and tools to actively co-create the future of the country.

Co-founded by Emirates Nature–WWF and the Environment Agency–Abu Dhabi (EAD), Connect with Nature launched in 2019 has engaged with over 10,000 UAE youth across 225+ events such as nature hikes, wetland exploration, upcycle workshops, beach clean-ups – and most recently, virtual majlis discussions, the UAE Ambassadors for Nature mentorship programme and the Nature Champions programme.

Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, secretary-general at the EAD, said: “UAE youth continue to impress us with their understanding of global environmental challenges coupled with their sense of responsibility. As we gear up for the next journey forward, it is vital that we continue to engage, inspire and involve today’s youth in preparation for the UAE’s next 50 years.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has increased the appreciation of nature among these leaders, governments and parents of the future and helped enhance their passion to protect the environment. In a survey, 86 per cent said that the programme has positively influenced the way they prioritise and value nature in their lives.

Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director-General at Emirates Nature-WWF, said: “UAE youth have been very clear that they want to see and be part of bringing about a green recovery. Our vision is to reach 500,000 youth through Connect with Nature, bring them closer to nature and support their transition to become future sustainability leaders.”

