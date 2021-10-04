News
UAE: You may spot marine snakes on beaches, just remain calm if you do

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on October 4, 2021



They are shy, harmless creatures; here is what to do if you find them

Beach-goers in Sharjah have been told to not panic if they spot marine snakes. They have to exercise caution and remain calm if they find one, the Emirate’s Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) said.

“Please keep in mind that marine snakes are peaceful and shy creatures that do not cause harm unless approached and threatened,” the authority posted on Instagram.

Spotting snakes at beaches is a “natural and seasonal phenomenon” during this period of the year due to weather changes.

What to do if you spot a snake

Residents and visitors are to immediately call the EPAA if they find a snake on a beach. The numbers are +97165047777 or WhatsApp: +971562163939.

The authority will dispatch a team of trained specialists, “who will collect the snake(s) and take them to rehabilitation” if they are injured, or for further examination if they are found dead.

sahim@khaleejtimes.com




