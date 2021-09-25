UAE: Winning number of Dh77 million, largest grand prize in country's history, announced
One lucky winner walked away with Dh777,777, while two others won Dh77,777
Emirates Draw on Saturday announced the winning number of what is being billed the largest grand prize in UAE history: a whopping Dh77 million.
The lucky digits were: 8841218. Unfortunately, according to the results released, none of the hopeful participants matched the digits in the order declared.
The trading and events company also announced seven more winning numbers. Accordingly, one lucky winner walked away with Dh777,777, while two others won Dh77,777.
The seven extra numbers were:
> 7443213
> 3224474
> 9735206
> 2759706
> 7077777
> 2323459
> 6667777
The next draw will take place on October 2, 2021.
